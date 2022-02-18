Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 883,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,903 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $43,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000.

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $44.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.61. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21.

