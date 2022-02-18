Royal Bank of Canada Has $41.99 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,398 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.94% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $41,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $104.68 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.57 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.62.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

