Royal Bank of Canada Sells 24,776 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 24,776 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.51% of Dorman Products worth $45,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 24.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 376.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 19.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the second quarter valued at about $365,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DORM opened at $93.89 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.43 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.03 and its 200 day moving average is $102.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

