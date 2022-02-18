Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) PT Raised to $145.00 at TD Securities

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from $140.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $139.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.02.

Royal Gold stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,480. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $129.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,525,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,626,000 after purchasing an additional 39,190 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,508,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,151,000 after acquiring an additional 97,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,897,000 after acquiring an additional 82,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,460,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,720,000 after acquiring an additional 29,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 901,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

