Ryder System (NYSE:R) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.000-$12.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.60 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.38 billion.Ryder System also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.00-$12.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised their target price on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Shares of Ryder System stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.68. 759,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.86. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $93.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.27%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ryder System by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,135,000 after acquiring an additional 206,653 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,341,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Ryder System by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 25,192 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 212,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,544,000 after acquiring an additional 18,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Ryder System by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

