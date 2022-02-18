Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Million

Brokerages expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to announce sales of $1.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.47 million. Sage Therapeutics posted sales of $1.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $6.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 million to $7.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $80.14 million, with estimates ranging from $6.44 million to $229.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sage Therapeutics.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.18.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.44. The company had a trading volume of 28,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,475. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.41. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $33.47 and a 1-year high of $88.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 100.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

