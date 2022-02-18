Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s stock price rose 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.85 and last traded at $34.85. Approximately 1,252 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 617,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.58.
SAGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.18.
The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.41.
Sage Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAGE)
SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.
