salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.23 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to announce $7.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.22 billion and the highest is $7.23 billion. salesforce.com posted sales of $5.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full-year sales of $26.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.39 billion to $26.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $31.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.70 billion to $31.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.50.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $483,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,562,728.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 164,059 shares of company stock valued at $39,880,319. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $780,000. Nellore Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 321,862 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $81,795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Future Fund LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth $431,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth $2,386,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth $1,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded down $3.19 on Friday, hitting $196.84. 6,535,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,715,884. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.23. The firm has a market cap of $193.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com has a one year low of $195.79 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

