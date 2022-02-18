Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) PT Raised to C$10.00 at National Bank Financial

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its price target increased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised Sandstorm Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sandstorm Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.14.

Shares of NYSE SAND traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.89. The company had a trading volume of 162,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,930. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAND. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

