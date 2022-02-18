Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) PT Raised to C$10.00 at National Bank Financial

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its price target increased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised Sandstorm Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sandstorm Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.14.
Shares of NYSE SAND traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.89. The company had a trading volume of 162,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,930. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30.
About Sandstorm Gold
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sandstorm Gold (SAND)
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.