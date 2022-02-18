Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc (LON:SCP) Insider Acquires £86,380 in Stock

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc (LON:SCP) insider Andrew Page acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 617 ($8.35) per share, with a total value of £86,380 ($116,887.69).

SCP opened at GBX 609 ($8.24) on Friday. Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc has a twelve month low of GBX 592 ($8.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 809.10 ($10.95). The company has a quick ratio of 28.60, a current ratio of 28.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 676.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 709.75. The stock has a market cap of £213.55 million and a PE ratio of 2.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund’s previous dividend of $3.80. This represents a yield of 1.62%. Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.05%.

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

