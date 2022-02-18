Scotiabank Cuts goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target to C$200.00

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$207.00 to C$200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

EHMEF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of goeasy from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$182.00 to C$207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$226.00 to C$228.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of goeasy from C$202.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.50.

OTCMKTS:EHMEF traded down $5.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.08. 1,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582. goeasy has a 52-week low of $94.62 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.40.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

