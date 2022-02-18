Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

SEB stock traded up $3.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3,688.00. 7 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873. Seaboard has a 12 month low of $3,099.02 and a 12 month high of $4,400.00.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The company was founded by Otto Bresky in 1918 and is headquartered in Merriam, KS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.