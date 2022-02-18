Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.14.

A number of analysts have commented on SGEN shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of Seagen stock traded down $3.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,459,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,964. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.01 and a beta of 0.77. Seagen has a 1-year low of $118.00 and a 1-year high of $192.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.40.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagen will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 345 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $51,698.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $48,330,516.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 406,789 shares of company stock valued at $63,582,891. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

