Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Issues Earnings Results

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

Shares of SEE stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.31. 1,696,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,081. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $41.78 and a 12-month high of $70.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,201,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,067,000 after purchasing an additional 26,812 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 267.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,110,000 after purchasing an additional 652,353 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 644,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,464,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 517.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 158,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,702,000 after purchasing an additional 132,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 14,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

SEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.73.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

