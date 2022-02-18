Semux (SEM) Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Semux has a total market cap of $10,205.31 and $2.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Semux has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One Semux coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00125710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00009059 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005728 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004137 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000821 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002248 BTC.

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

