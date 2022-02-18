Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $81.76 on Tuesday. Sensient Technologies has a 12 month low of $73.01 and a 12 month high of $106.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.37 and a 200-day moving average of $92.57.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sensient Technologies will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.64%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 22,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 96.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

