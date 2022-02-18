Sentinel Market Cap Hits $48.23 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $48.23 million and $1.62 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 14,696,406,660 coins and its circulating supply is 6,838,909,495 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.