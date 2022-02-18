Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Issues Earnings Results

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Shake Shack updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SHAK traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,072. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $58.19 and a 12-month high of $130.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -141.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.47 and its 200 day moving average is $77.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,309,000 after acquiring an additional 86,150 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Shake Shack by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Shake Shack by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 106,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after buying an additional 31,307 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Shake Shack by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 56,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 17,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Shake Shack by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHAK. Barclays decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.29.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

