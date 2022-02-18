Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:SISI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:SISI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the January 15th total of 100,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of SISI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.82. 7,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,830. Shineco has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.90.

Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter.

Shineco, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of plant-based products. It operates through the following segments: Luobuma Products, Herbal Products, and Other Agricultural Products. The Luobuma Products segment focuses in the development, manufacture, and distribution of specialized fabrics, textile products, and other by-products derived from an indigenous Chinese plant called Apocynum Venetum.

