Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 510,400 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the January 15th total of 374,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 246.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

SHG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.03. 113,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,400. Shinhan Financial Group has a 1-year low of $28.97 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

