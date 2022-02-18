Short Interest in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Expands By 44.4%

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,100 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the January 15th total of 133,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Argan during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Argan by 1,153.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Argan by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Argan by 38.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Argan by 8.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.62. 2,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,131. Argan has a 52 week low of $36.60 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.03.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $124.45 million during the quarter. Argan had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 9.10%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Argan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

About Argan

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

