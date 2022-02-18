Short Interest in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Decreases By 24.3%

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 412,600 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the January 15th total of 544,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of BBVA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,806,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,195. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average is $6.41.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.2611 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.86%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BBVA shares. AlphaValue raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.91) to €5.40 ($6.14) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.69.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,959,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,997,000 after buying an additional 983,135 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,039,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,137,000 after buying an additional 417,948 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2,311.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 525,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 503,738 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.