Short Interest in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Decreases By 22.7%

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 651,900 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the January 15th total of 843,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CGI by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,548,000 after purchasing an additional 72,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CGI by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,661,000 after purchasing an additional 59,031 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CGI by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in CGI by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CGI by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIB traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.77. 182,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,732. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CGI has a 12 month low of $74.58 and a 12 month high of $93.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CGI will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CGI in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.26.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

