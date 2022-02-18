Short Interest in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Grows By 40.4%

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the January 15th total of 3,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in InMode by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,943 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in InMode by 49.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,404 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in InMode by 9.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in InMode by 23.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,836 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in InMode during the second quarter valued at $4,754,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INMD. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. increased their price objective on InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.55.

Shares of INMD stock traded down $3.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,829,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,490. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.91 and a 200-day moving average of $59.81. InMode has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. InMode had a return on equity of 46.95% and a net margin of 46.06%. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. InMode’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

