Short Interest in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Increases By 40.9%

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the January 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,391,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $67.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,729. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.07. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $66.30 and a 52-week high of $79.23.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $560,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,014 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 274.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 30,244 shares during the period.

