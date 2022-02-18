Short Interest in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Decreases By 16.3%

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the January 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 857,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IZEA traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.12. 18,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,502. IZEA Worldwide has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $5.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IZEA. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IZEA Worldwide by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 146,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 18.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,687,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after buying an additional 425,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 13.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 55,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 12.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

