Short Interest in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Decreases By 16.3%

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the January 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 857,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:IZEA traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.12. 18,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,502. IZEA Worldwide has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $5.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.77.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
About IZEA Worldwide
IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
