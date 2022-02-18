Short Interest in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Rises By 35.8%

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 985,600 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the January 15th total of 725,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 394,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. 83.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLYM shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently -88.42%.
About Plymouth Industrial REIT
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.
