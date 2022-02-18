Short Interest in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Rises By 27.6%

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 958,700 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the January 15th total of 751,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 429,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $154,121.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $353,515.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanmina by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.00. The stock had a trading volume of 44,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,575. Sanmina has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sanmina will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

