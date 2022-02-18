Short Interest in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Expands By 33.3%

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 45.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of SNRH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.78. 4,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,816. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.