Short Interest in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Expands By 33.3%

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 45.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of SNRH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.78. 4,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,816. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.50.
Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.
