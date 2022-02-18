Short Interest in SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU) Decreases By 17.8%

SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 379,400 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the January 15th total of 461,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SIGNA Sports United in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,082,000.

NYSE SSU traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $8.78. The company had a trading volume of 101,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,007. SIGNA Sports United has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

About SIGNA Sports United

SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN.

