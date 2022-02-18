Short Interest in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Drops By 21.6%

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,020,000 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the January 15th total of 8,950,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,050,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,100,250. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.19. The stock has a market cap of $78.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.58.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

