Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) Shares Purchased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) by 152.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,880 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Silver Crest Acquisition were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition by 3.7% during the third quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 362,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 12,989 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in Silver Crest Acquisition by 256.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 141,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 101,984 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Silver Crest Acquisition by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,717,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,880,000 after acquiring an additional 620,307 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC raised its holdings in Silver Crest Acquisition by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 526,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 296,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Silver Crest Acquisition stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $10.78.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

