Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,249 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSD. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $29,868,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 15.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 811,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,608,000 after purchasing an additional 107,525 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,803,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,907,000 after purchasing an additional 91,989 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 14.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,802,000 after purchasing an additional 73,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 50.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,745,000 after acquiring an additional 61,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $116.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.91. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $95.66 and a one year high of $141.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $418.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.70 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $256,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $755,035 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.50.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

