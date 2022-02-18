SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Posts Earnings Results

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 9.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

SJW stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,615. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.45. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $73.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

In related news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,000 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $136,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 529,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,748,000 after buying an additional 14,560 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 287,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,022,000 after purchasing an additional 18,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SJW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SJW Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

