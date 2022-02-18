SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,354 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $135,000.
BATS JPST traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,686,435 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day moving average is $50.59.
