SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 67.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,723 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 254,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 187,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,207,000 after acquiring an additional 23,316 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 23.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,169 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,282 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 43.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.41. 44,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,385,935. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $154.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.76.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

