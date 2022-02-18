SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.04 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 0.9% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 998.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

IXUS traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,164. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.74. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $66.53 and a twelve month high of $75.53.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

