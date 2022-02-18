SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.12. 10,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,884. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.08. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $82.18 and a twelve month high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

