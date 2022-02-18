SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:NLITU)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:NLITU) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 124,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,118,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,650,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,039,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,040,000.
NLITU remained flat at $$10.25 on Friday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $11.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.25.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units (NLITU)
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLITU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:NLITU).
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.