SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:NLITU)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:NLITU) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 124,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,118,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,650,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,039,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,040,000.

NLITU remained flat at $$10.25 on Friday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $11.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.25.

