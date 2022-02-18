SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) is Tiger Management L.L.C.’s 4th Largest Position

Tiger Management L.L.C. increased its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,122,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the period. SLM accounts for 10.2% of Tiger Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tiger Management L.L.C. owned 1.07% of SLM worth $54,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of SLM in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SLM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stephens lifted their price target on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average of $18.59.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $367.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.32 million. SLM had a return on equity of 57.49% and a net margin of 48.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SLM Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

