SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) Short Interest Update

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the January 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several research firms recently weighed in on TLMD. Royal Bank of Canada cut SOC Telemed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut SOC Telemed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark cut SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SOC Telemed from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SOC Telemed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.
NASDAQ TLMD traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 357,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.33. SOC Telemed has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $9.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19. The stock has a market cap of $293.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.05.
SOC Telemed Company Profile
SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SOC Telemed (TLMD)
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
Receive News & Ratings for SOC Telemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOC Telemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.