SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) Short Interest Update

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the January 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TLMD. Royal Bank of Canada cut SOC Telemed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut SOC Telemed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark cut SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SOC Telemed from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SOC Telemed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

NASDAQ TLMD traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 357,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.33. SOC Telemed has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $9.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19. The stock has a market cap of $293.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in SOC Telemed by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SOC Telemed by 45.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SOC Telemed by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SOC Telemed by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

