SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.84 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Shares of SWI stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.55. The company had a trading volume of 37,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.07. SolarWinds has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $23.00.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 12.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 22,532 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

SWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarWinds has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.