Solrise Finance (SLRS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $532,198.00

Solrise Finance (CURRENCY:SLRS) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Solrise Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000746 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Solrise Finance has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Solrise Finance has a total market cap of $16.59 million and $532,198.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00044900 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,815.94 or 0.07001698 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,177.32 or 0.99898962 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00049185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00052360 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Solrise Finance Profile

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 999,629,825 coins and its circulating supply is 55,302,320 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Solrise Finance Coin Trading

