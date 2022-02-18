SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Short Interest Up 41.3% in January

SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 823,900 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the January 15th total of 582,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,099,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,998,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,441,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,326,000 after purchasing an additional 796,173 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 881,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after purchasing an additional 58,930 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,889,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOPH traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.51. 872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,112. SOPHiA Genetics has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.10.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SOPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered SOPHiA Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SOPHiA Genetics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

About SOPHiA Genetics

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

