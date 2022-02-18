Soroban Capital Partners LP Invests $11.68 Million in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CPAR)

Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CPAR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,676,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP owned 2.69% of Catalyst Partners Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $9,814,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,351,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,460,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $697,000. 41.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CPAR traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 92,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,325. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

