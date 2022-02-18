Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Acquires New Shares in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,531,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,312,000. CNH Industrial makes up about 3.4% of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 31,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 12.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 40,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 2.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

CNHI stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,374,605. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.91.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNHI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.48.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

