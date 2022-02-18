Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. First Citizens BancShares makes up 2.4% of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 1.38% of First Citizens BancShares worth $113,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FCNCA. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock traded up $11.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $777.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,101. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $825.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $837.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.14. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $723.11 and a fifty-two week high of $947.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $13.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 61.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 3.49%.

In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $770.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,360.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 172 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $749.66 per share, with a total value of $128,941.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 321 shares of company stock worth $244,011 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,018.75.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

