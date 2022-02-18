S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 52.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.75.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $381.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $322.37 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $435.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

