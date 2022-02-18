SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 120,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,768,743 shares.The stock last traded at $482.27 and had previously closed at $482.01.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $496.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $500.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

