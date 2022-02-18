Splinterlands (SPS) Hits Market Capitalization of $36.07 Million

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Splinterlands has a total market cap of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splinterlands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Splinterlands has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Splinterlands alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00044719 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,813.33 or 0.06978667 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,109.03 or 0.99493208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00048771 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00051788 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Splinterlands Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splinterlands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splinterlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Splinterlands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splinterlands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.